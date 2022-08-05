Ramsay Health Care boosts its digital team

Ramsay Health Care boosts its digital team

To fuel its transformation efforts.

Hospital operator Ramsay Health Care has made a number of appointments as part of an ongoing digital transformation effort.

The ASX-listed company added three new members to its digital, technology and data leadership team.

Simon Herbert has been appointed group general manager for data and insights. He was previously chief data officer at the NSW Department of Customer Service.

In addition, Samit Chandra has been appoointed as the new general manager, technology and architecture. He was formerly in enterprise and solution architecture at Transport for NSW.

The third appointment is Daryl Babus who has taken the role of general manager, digital experience and innovation. She was previously with Oracle, and is also a former long-time Westpac digital leader.

A Ramsay Health Care spokesperson told iTnews that the company is “embarking upon an exciting digital transformation journey to cement our position as a leading health care provider of the future.”

“We are focused on developing a best-in-class digital health care system to help us provide integrated patient-centric care, strengthen our clinical excellence, and improve patient outcomes in a diverse range of hospital and community health settings,” the spokesperson said.

Global chief digital and data officer (CDDO) Dr Rachna Gandhi welcomed the three new hires.

“We are looking forward to the opportunities ahead as we begin to hone in on simplifying and improving experiences for our patients, staff and doctors,” Gandhi said.

In a LinkedIn post, Gandhi said there was “an exciting journey ahead for Ramsay” as it builds “on our digital and data maturity.”

