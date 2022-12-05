Rackspace hosted Exchange still down due to 'security incident'

By on
Rackspace hosted Exchange still down due to 'security incident'

Customers asked to move to Microsoft 365.

An unspecified security incident at cloud provider Rackspace that appears to have begun on Saturday Australian time and which took out the company's hosted Microsoft Exchange service remains unresolved three days on.

Rackspace, which boasts that it has an "award-winning fanatical support team", has not provided further details on the security incident but said it has taken down its Hosted Exchange product.

Nor has Rackspace given an estimated time of service restoration, saying only that "this will continue to be an extended outage of Hosted Exchange".

The best solution according to Rackspace is for customers to move to Microsoft 365.

Rackspace said it will provide Microsoft Exchange Plan 1 licenses on Microsoft 365 until further notice, for free. 

Whether or not customer data is compromised remains unclear.

Rackspace said those with a hybrid hosted environment with the company's Email service and Exchange on a single domain will need to move all mailboxes to M365 for email to work properly.

The company warned that customers must not delete their original mailboxes when moving them to M365, in order to preserve data.

Rackspace has not said how many customers are affected by the outage.

The cloud provider said it has "been able to successfully restore email services to thousands of customers on Microsoft 365".

A temporary fix for the outage can be implemented, by rerouting email destined for Hosted Exchange users to external email addresses while customers move to Microsoft 365, Rackspace said.

As of writing, Rackspace reports on its customer facing service status dashboard that the Hosted Exchange, MAPI/RPC, POP and IMAP mail retrieval, SMTP message transfer, Outlook Web Access (OWA), and the ActiveSync mobile data synchronisation are all down.

Rackspace is a listed as a provider on the NSW government's cloud purchasing arrangements panel since July this year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
activesyncemailexchangehostingmapimicrosoftms365office 365outlookrackspacesecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour

Events

Most Read Articles

Gov's new privacy breach penalties pass parliament

Gov's new privacy breach penalties pass parliament
Medibank breach prompts "intensifying" APRA scrutiny

Medibank breach prompts "intensifying" APRA scrutiny
Invasive computer warrants used six times in first year

Invasive computer warrants used six times in first year
Two Victorians charged in help desk scam investigation

Two Victorians charged in help desk scam investigation

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: The market (and other) forces behind the rise of sovereign cloud
COVER STORY: The market (and other) forces behind the rise of sovereign cloud
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Lifeline Australia streamlines its backend processes
Case study: Lifeline Australia streamlines its backend processes
Case Study: Resilient Lismore manages volunteers for flood relief
Case Study: Resilient Lismore manages volunteers for flood relief
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?