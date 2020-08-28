QUT prepares to undertake Australia's largest study on smart vehicles

The Queensland University of Technology has put the call out for 500 drivers to take part in the nation’s largest study of connected vehicle technologies.

Connected vehicles are capable of sharing data with infrastructure and other vehicles to give advance notice of road and traffic conditions, such as warning about queues up ahead.

The Ipswich Connected Vehicle Pilot (ICVP) is a large-scale, on-road study exploring how the effectiveness of these technologies in improving safety and reducing the number of crashes.

Director of QUT’s Centre for Accident Research and Road Safety Queensland, Professor Andry Rakotonirainy, said the nine-month study is seeking drivers who spend at least three hours a week on the road around Ipswich, the Centenary Highway and the Ipswich Motorway.

Participants’ own cars will be temporarily fitted with connected vehicle technologies, including a dashboard-mounted screen, an external antenna, and a control box hidden under the set.

“This new technology will help people to drive safely, and potentially reduce road trauma,” Rakotonirainy said.

“Our team has conducted many tests of this new technology to ensure it will not distract drivers, but through advance warning, it will assist them in adopting safety behaviour when driving.

“The driver will still be in control of the vehicle, as there is no element of vehicle automation.”

The ICVP will focus on vehicle-to-infrastructure communications, giving drivers warnings of changing speed limits, red lights, and a turning warning that cyclists or pedestrians are potentially crossing at an approaching intersection.

Around 30 intersections across Ipswich have been upgraded to integrate connected vehicle technologies connected to traffic signals - other signalised intersections won’t register on participants’ systems.

Participants in the pilot will receive $500 worth of gift vouchers as compensation for their time, including the installation and removal of equipment from their vehicles and for completing surveys throughout the nine-month program.

Vehicles registered as part of the trial must be either light passenger or commercial vehicles with comprehensive insurance and a valid Queensland registration.

The project is supported by the Queensland Department of Transport of Main Roads, Motor Accident Insurance Commission, iMove Australia, Telstra, Ipswich City Council, and the federal Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications.

People interested in participating in the trial can register here.