Queensland's CS Energy has its corporate systems infected by ransomware

Infection occurred on Saturday.

Queensland energy generator CS Energy’s corporate IT systems are being impacted by a ransomware infection.

The company said in a statement that the infection had not impacted its Callide and Kogan Creek power stations, and that it is continuing to generate and dispatch electricity into the national electricity market (NEM).

CEO Andrew Bills said the company had “moved quickly to contain this incident by segregating the corporate network from other internal networks and enacting business continuity processes.”

He said the company is still “responding” to the infection, which occurred on Saturday November 27.

“We immediately notified relevant state and federal agencies, and are working closely with them and other cyber security experts,” Bills said.

“We have contacted our retail customers to reassure them that there is no impact to their electricity supply and we have been regularly briefing employees about our response to this incident.”

“Unfortunately, cyber events are a growing trend in Australia and overseas. This incident may have affected our corporate network, but we are fortunate to have a resilient and highly skilled workforce who remain focused on ensuring CS Energy continues to deliver electricity to Queenslanders.”

