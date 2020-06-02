Queensland to host three cyber innovation hubs

Queensland will become the latest state to play host to an AustCyber-backed cyber security innovation node, with not one but three hubs set to accelerate the burgeoning sector.

The new nodes will be established in Brisbane, Townsville and the Sunshine Coast in partnership with the Queensland government and Townsville and Sunshine Coast councils.

They will build on AustCyber’s national network of nodes, which now number six across NSW, Victoria, Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania and the ACT.

The not-for-profit organisation funded by the federal government has spent the last three years standing up the nodes to improve cyber capability, innovation and commercialisation.

Announcing the new nodes on Tuesday, Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews said the three additional hubs will strengthen AustCyber’s national network of nodes.

“As the world becomes more digital, particularly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, cyber security technology has never been more important or in demand,” she said.

“We want our local businesses to be in a position to capitalise on that.”

AustCyber CEO Michelle Price said Queensland was the first state to commit to establishing three nodes.

“We are excited to have Queensland join our national network and in such a big way,” she said.

Price said having three hubs will allow node managers to better collaborate, leverage local cyber capability and ultimately “bolster the value and impact of [the] national network”.

AustCyber is currently looking for managers to oversee the Brisbane or Townsville nodes. iTnews understands the position for the Sunshine Coast position has already been filled.

Queensland Innovation Minister Kate Jones said the nodes would improve cyber security skills across the state, while helping to protect local businesses from cyber threats.

“These nodes will strengthen the state’s knowledge economy, particularly in the areas of defence, advanced manufacturing, health and education,” she said.

“We all need to work together to protect and advance Australia’s cyber interests and partnerships such as this are central to the process.”