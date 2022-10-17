Qld gov to offer all departments access to DocuSign

The Queensland government has signed a deal to offer DocuSign e-signature and contract management software to all agencies.

The government recently entered into a standing offer arrangement (SOA-TDS-1022) for full access to DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud suite.

Under the arrangement all of the state government departments and government-owned corporations have the option to use DocuSign as part of their processes.

A Department of Energy and Public Works spokesperson told iTnews it “conducted an internal review of business process and the requirements for digital signatures” as part of its Covid-19 response.

“Previously there was no dedicated digital signature solution across government agencies,” the spokesperson said.

The then-Department of Housing and Public Works went out to tender in mid-2020 seeking a digital signature solution that would address three key risk areas around authenticity, approval and validation of documents.

The Department of Energy and Public Works took over the tender following a portfolio restructure.

The spokesperson said use of the DocuSign system by Queensland Government agencies “is not compulsory and they are able to opt-in by business unit or business process".

The new system will allow state government departments to manage and create various agreement types including standard HR, procurement, legal and finance contracts, as well as highly-regulated documents such as permits and licences, and healthcare and justice agreements.