Qld gov spends $2m on TAFE cyber security training centre

The Queensland government will invest $2 million into a cyber security training operation at Cairns TAFE campus, as part of a broader $100 million program to build digital skills training at TAFEs in the state.

Another $3.6 million has also been set aside for an advanced manufacturing hub, which intends to coach students in new practices using simulated and mixed reality.

Training and skills development minister Di Farmer said the new Cairns cyber security training centre will help the state’s workforce meet emerging cyber securityneeds.

“The fit-out will include attack and defence rooms, monitoring rooms for hacking/triaging web data and data centres to incorporate IT infrastructure, delivering additional training opportunities for future cyber security professionals in the Far North Queensland region," Farmer said in a statement.

She said the new facility “mean students can be prepared for the evolving demands of setting up and monitoring vital systems and information networks and gain experience in defending against different kinds of cyber attacks”.

Speaker of Parliament and Mulgrave MP Curtis Pitt said microcredentials can help businesses to fast-track training for their staff.

He said security-driven microcredentials courses at TAFE “are two of the most popular short courses”.

“They have been designed to enable people to gain a better understanding of cyber security, the risks involved with supplying and storing personal information, how personal information can be used, and how to ensure personal information is kept secure,” Pitt said.

Pitt said the job creation scheme Good people. Good jobs: Queensland Workforce Strategy 2022-2032 will continue to build out the state's workforce and “flexible learning options and workplace practices like microcredentials are providing us with an effective way to upskill”.

Meanwhile, he said that in the first half of next year, work will commence on the advanced manufacturing skills lab, “which will train students in the latest techniques using simulated and mixed reality training to meet industry requirements.”

“The lab will simulate what students will find in a real workshop while providing a safe, secure learning environment.”

“This represents a further $3.6 million investment in developing the skills needed for the growing advanced manufacturing sector.”