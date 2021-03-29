PwC to set up onshore delivery centre in Adelaide

By on
PwC to set up onshore delivery centre in Adelaide

With initial cloud and security focus.

PwC Australia is setting up a new onshore delivery centre in Adelaide that will offer cyber security, cloud and audit services.

The consultancy said the centre will open in July this year and grow to around 300 people within 18 months.

Local university students will be offered an “opportunity to ‘work while they study’ in a field directly related to future employment” through the centre, PwC said.

“As part of PwC Australia’s digital transformation strategy, we are making a significant investment in growth to meet the rising demand for skills in cyber, cloud and assurance services, plus increasing our capacity onshore to address data sovereignty and security concerns,” PwC Australia CEO Tom Seymour said in a statement.

“The initial focus of the centre is on cyber, cloud and financial audit services and this is a reflection of the high market need due to the skills shortage exacerbated by border closures. 

“We expect to see significant growth over the first three-to-five years of the centre with a blend of experienced technical and managerial staff as well as a strong pipeline of junior staff with relevant technical qualifications.”

Many large corporates and government agencies had to onshore work that was previously performed offshore last year, as the pandemic crippled operations in countries such as India and the Philippines.

PwC added that the centre’s role in developing skills of local students would help both the company’s clients as well as the broader Australian employment market.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
adelaide centre cloud delivery onshore pwc pwc australia security services training & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Move beyond passwords
Move beyond passwords
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes

Events

Most Read Articles

Service NSW unable to notify 54,000 customers impacted by cyber attack

Service NSW unable to notify 54,000 customers impacted by cyber attack
Aussie Broadband calls for return of the NBN bandwidth bonus

Aussie Broadband calls for return of the NBN bandwidth bonus
Toll Group adopts 'two-speed' approach to IT delivery

Toll Group adopts 'two-speed' approach to IT delivery
Telstra warns NBN Co will hit $55 ARPU 'by the end of FY23'

Telstra warns NBN Co will hit $55 ARPU 'by the end of FY23'
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?