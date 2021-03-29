PwC to set up onshore delivery centre in Adelaide

PwC Australia is setting up a new onshore delivery centre in Adelaide that will offer cyber security, cloud and audit services.

The consultancy said the centre will open in July this year and grow to around 300 people within 18 months.

Local university students will be offered an “opportunity to ‘work while they study’ in a field directly related to future employment” through the centre, PwC said.

“As part of PwC Australia’s digital transformation strategy, we are making a significant investment in growth to meet the rising demand for skills in cyber, cloud and assurance services, plus increasing our capacity onshore to address data sovereignty and security concerns,” PwC Australia CEO Tom Seymour said in a statement.

“The initial focus of the centre is on cyber, cloud and financial audit services and this is a reflection of the high market need due to the skills shortage exacerbated by border closures.

“We expect to see significant growth over the first three-to-five years of the centre with a blend of experienced technical and managerial staff as well as a strong pipeline of junior staff with relevant technical qualifications.”

Many large corporates and government agencies had to onshore work that was previously performed offshore last year, as the pandemic crippled operations in countries such as India and the Philippines.

PwC added that the centre’s role in developing skills of local students would help both the company’s clients as well as the broader Australian employment market.