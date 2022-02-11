PwC to create another 1700 jobs in Adelaide for tech push

PwC to create another 1700 jobs in Adelaide for tech push

Opens new delivery centre.

PwC is planning to hire an additional 1700 staff for its new onshore delivery centre in Adelaide over the next five years in a bid to meet rising demand for cyber security, cloud and audit services.

Last year, the consultancy said it was setting up a new onshore delivery centre in Adelaide, creating 300 jobs within 18 months in the process.

At the opening of the hub on Thursday, PwC said it now plans to increase this figure to 2000 over the next five years.

PwC also said it has already hired almost all the initial cohort of 300 staff for the hub, with around 35 percent relocating to Adelaide from outside the state.

Premier Steven Marshall said the expansion of PwC in South Australia “strengthens [the] state’s position... as a world leader within the hi-tech sector”.

He added that the 2000 jobs were in addition to the thousands more that have already been created in SA by Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Accenture Cognizant, Microsoft and Nokia.

Managing partner for the Adelaide office Jamie Briggs said SA’s “strong focus on cyber security” was one of the reasons for PwC Australia's new hub.

“As part of PwC Australia’s digital transformation strategy, we are making a significant investment in growth to meet the rising demand for skills in cyber, cloud and assurance services,” he said.

“The SA government also has a strong focus on cyber security as an area of economic growth, making Adelaide the new destination for innovation.”

