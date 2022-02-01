PwC Australia spin-out Fortiro breaks cover

By on
PwC Australia spin-out Fortiro breaks cover

Houses former 'PwC Protect' tool and team.

A software-as-a-service platform used to prevent loan fraud has spun-out of PwC Australia to form a new fintech called Fortiro.

The software-as-a-service platform, previously called PwC Protect, was developed in 2019 as a tool that lenders could use to verify an applicant's financial position and reduce instances of loan fraud.

The platform uses advanced analytics to "scan, analyse and verify payslips and bank statements provided as proof of income or expenses", and to detect alterations or other alleged tampering.

iTnews can reveal that the tool - and the PwC team behind it - have exited the big four accounting firm, and are now operating under the name Fortiro.

"In late 2021, it was recognised that for Protect to continue to scale, it needed to be outside of PwC, and Protect was spun-out from PwC into its own separate entity, Fortiro," the fintech's website states.

"The PwC team who worked on Protect moved to Fortiro to keep looking after the platform and continue to help it grow as did all Protect customers at the time."

A PwC Australia spokesperson told iTnews that six people had left PwC Australia "as part of this transaction.”

“The transaction was carefully planned over 2021 with agreed transition plans implemented, and some of the roles have been replaced,” the spokesperson said.

“Fortiro is a completely separate entity backed by venture capital investment."

PwC Australia indicated it would continue to offer the Protect software to clients.

“We’re excited to work together with Fortiro on future client opportunities," the spokesperson said.

“What we have separated is a SaaS technology rather than our ability to provide services and solve client problems in these areas.

"PwC Australia continues to have strong and deep expertise in fraud prevention and process automation."

It is understood that PwC Australia has no residual stake in or financial connection to Fortiro.

The fintech is backed by OIF Ventures, according to its website.

Representatives of Fortiro could not be reached by iTnews for comment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
automation cybersecurity finance financeit fintech fortiro fraud oif ventures pwc saas software

Sponsored Whitepapers

The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant

Events

Most Read Articles

Nvidia preparing to walk away from Arm acquisition

Nvidia preparing to walk away from Arm acquisition
NBN Co sheds 1200 satellite customers since December

NBN Co sheds 1200 satellite customers since December
Citrix Systems may be bought for $18.6 billion

Citrix Systems may be bought for $18.6 billion
Accenture wins $163m deal for single NSW gov ERP system

Accenture wins $163m deal for single NSW gov ERP system

Digital Nation

Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?