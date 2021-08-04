PwC Australia is on a cyber security hiring spree

PwC Australia is set to hire 100 cyber security staff over next year on top of the recent addition of 110 people.

The news comes as PwC Australia appointed a new cyber security and digital trust partner in Garry Bentlin, who was formerly TransGrid's chief information security officer (CISO).

PwC Australia created the cybersecurity and digital trust business unit to strengthen its cyber security and regulatory capabilities for clients back in late 2020.

PwC Australia chief risk officer and cyber security and digital trust business leader Rick Crethar told iTnews that Bentlin will help build out the broader Canberra-based team.

Crethar said Bentlin’s admission to the partnership brings the total number of cyber security and digital trust partners at PwC Australia to 20.

“The cyber security and digital trust team consists of more than 300 staff - we have recruited 110 people in cyber over the last six months and will recruit another 100 in the next 12 months," Crethar told iTnews.

“We will be continuing to admit new partners internally and laterally, as well as recruit new resources into our skilled service hub in Adelaide and into specialist roles.”

Upon its inception in 2020, the team comprised 15 partners and 260 staff with plans to double the numbers by 2024.

This past July, PwC hired 92 new partners across various divisions in a single move - its largest intake to date - in addition to 53 in January.

Bentlin is set to work in the Canberra government and public sector (G&PS) cyber business where he will “drive growth” through “both his focus on key federal government accounts and [by] leveraging his deep technical experience as an industry CISO and management consultant."

“Garry is an experienced executive and security leader - his background working in mission-critical IT environments over 20-plus years, his passion about his domain and his drive to make societal impact through his work made him ideal for the role,” Crethar said.

“Garry also brings a broad range of experience to the role having worked across critical infrastructure and energy, mining, financial services, airlines and transport, major sporting events, and government.”

Bentlin leaves TransGrid after more than four years where he took on the chief information security officer role.

He announced his move to PwC on LinkedIn.

“I start a new career chapter on Monday as a partner with PwC's cyber security and digital trust practice,” Bentlin wrote.

“Sad farewell to my team at TransGrid, but we achieved amazing things and progression during our four years.

“I look forward to assisting PwC's federal clients and the critical infrastructure sector nationally.

“The escalating risk levels and persistent threats will continue to challenge us all in the coming years, and collaboration and sharing will be a key counter that we can all participate in."