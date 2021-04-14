PwC Australia finds new CIO for Assurance division

PwC Australia has appointed Brent Gimpel as its new chief information officer of Assurance.

PwC Assurance works with companies to navigate regulation, conduct audits and manage organisational transformation, including cyber risks and technology implementation.

As Assurance CIO, Gimpel will work with government agencies and tech companies, bringing strategic ideas and direction around the technologies used or recommended by the consultancy.

Gimpel said via LinkedIn he is “thrilled” to start his new role and “help clients solve their problems.”

“I've been passionate about transforming organisations through digitisation and technology to help them achieve amazing outcomes throughout my career," he wrote.

“PwC has enabled me to impact many more people, so the ability to join such a great team and help this forward thinking, inclusive, socially responsible organisation take our digital journey to the next level is an exceptional opportunity.

“Massive gratitude for the support I have received so far from those around me in the PwC community, looking forward to what we achieve together in the future.”

PwC audit business leader Kristin Stubbins told iTnews Gimpel’s strong IT background would be a key factor in shaping the organisation's digital future.

“PwC has built a market leading assurance practice leveraging technology and a digital focus and Brent will play a central role as we continue to innovate locally and plug into global initiatives," Stubbins said.

“Brent’s applied experience in the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning and the internet of things to drive business decisions and insights will be critical in shaping the digital journey in PwC Assurance, including what the future of the audit looks like.”

Gimpel’s former role was director of transformation assurance for PwC Australia and has been with the company for over four years in various tech-driven roles.

Prior to this, Gimpel spent another 5.5 years at PwC global offices as digital transformation manager and senior associate digital transformation.

PwC Australia has been pushing forward with its plans to digitise its outlook with a new onshore delivery centre underway in Adelaide and set to open this July.

The centre will deliver cyber security, cloud and audit services and offers university students the chance to work while undertaking studies related to the industry.