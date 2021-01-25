Privacy complaint targets European Parliament's virus test app

By on
Privacy complaint targets European Parliament's virus test app

Saying it could be transferring data illegally to the United States.

A privacy activist filed a complaint with an EU watchdog over the European Parliament's Covid-19 testing app for its staff, saying it could be transferring data illegally to the United States.

The Austrian privacy advocacy group Noybaid, led by Max Schrems it had taken its case to the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) on behalf of six European Union lawmakers.

Schrems, an Austrian and prominent figure in Europe's digital rights movement against intrusive data-gathering by Silicon Valley tech giants, pursued two cases against Facebook, winning landmark judgments that forced the social network to change how it handles user data in Europe.

The complaint said that EU lawmakers, on accessing the virus test site, discovered that it had sent over 150 third-party requests, including requests to US-based companies Google and Stripe, in breach of an EU court judgment in July last year.

A number of these third-party requests were for user data in targeted advertising and to enable software to function smoothly.

"The main issues raised are the deceptive cookies banners of an internal corona testing website, the vague and unclear data protection notice, and the illegal transfer of data to the US," Noybaid said in a statement.

Cookies are used by companies to track online browsing behaviour, key to online advertising.

Schrems said the EU parliament should have known better.

"Public authorities, and in particular the EU institutions, have to lead by example to comply with the law.

"This is also true when it comes to transfers of data outside of the EU.

"By using US providers, the European Parliament enabled U.S. authorities to access data of its staff and its members."

EDPS confirmed receipt of the complaint. The European Parliament did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
app cloud covid19 data eu privacy security testing transfer

Sponsored Whitepapers

Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution
Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution
Effectively addressing advanced threats
Effectively addressing advanced threats
The risky business of open source
The risky business of open source
Ensure your e-signatures are legally binding
Ensure your e-signatures are legally binding
Mitigating open source risk in your organisation
Mitigating open source risk in your organisation

Events

Most Read Articles

Telstra blasts plan to 'set aside' mobile spectrum for Optus and TPG, but not it

Telstra blasts plan to 'set aside' mobile spectrum for Optus and TPG, but not it
Australia Post is building a digital twin of its delivery network

Australia Post is building a digital twin of its delivery network
Trump pardons former Google self-driving car engineer

Trump pardons former Google self-driving car engineer
Google threatens to withdraw search engine in Australia

Google threatens to withdraw search engine in Australia
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?