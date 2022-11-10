Police to get location data faster in emergencies

By on
Police to get location data faster in emergencies

Bill responds to NSW coroner’s recommendation.

Police would get access to more telecommunications customer information faster, under a bill introduced to federal parliament today by communications minister Michelle Rowland.

The Telecommunications Legislation Amendment (Information Disclosure, National Interest And Other Measures) Bill is in part a response to a recommendation made in a coronial inquest in NSW in 2020.

Rowland said her office received a request in October from the NSW deputy state coroner requesting the legislation.

“At present, to provide triangulation services to police, telecommunications companies must be satisfied that a threat to a person’s life or health is serious and imminent," Rowland said.

“This barrier hindered law enforcement’s ability to locate people via the information telecommunication companies hold.

"This amendment will remove the ‘imminent’ requirement as it can often be impossible to show imminence in many cases, including in the case of missing persons.”

The bill’s explanatory memorandum provides more detail: “In both the Inquest into the death of Thomas Hunt (findings released 4 September 2020), and another recent inquest which has not been made public, the ‘imminent’ qualifier was a barrier to progressing a triangulation request that may have helped locate the individuals in question”.

Triangulation refers to using a mobile phone’s distance from multiple phone towers to determine its location.

The amendment also brings the Telecommunications Act into line with information use permitted by the Privacy Act.

Other changes in the bill include improving emergency disclosures to Triple Zero, and greater transparency of disclosures made by telcos.

The record-keeping component will be delayed by six months after the bill comes into force, so telcos can implement changes to their IT systems.

Telecommunications companies providing assistance to the commonwealth, states or territories will be given civil immunity for providing assistance in emergencies.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
location datapolicepublic safetytelco/isptelecommunications

Sponsored Whitepapers

Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour

Events

Most Read Articles

Telstra welcomes 5G standalone-capable smartphones at last

Telstra welcomes 5G standalone-capable smartphones at last
Telstra, TPG offer ACCC power to end network deal after eight years

Telstra, TPG offer ACCC power to end network deal after eight years
Optus backs 'likelihood' of TPG deal if Telstra-TPG tie-up rejected

Optus backs 'likelihood' of TPG deal if Telstra-TPG tie-up rejected
Huawei ban hobbled competition, Optus claims

Huawei ban hobbled competition, Optus claims

Digital Nation

Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?