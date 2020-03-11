Poland's CD Projekt seeks age approval for cyberpunk game

By on
Poland's CD Projekt seeks age approval for cyberpunk game

New game from creator of The Witcher features voice of Keanu Reeves... and some violence.

Poland's biggest video game producer CD Projekt is seeking age recommendations from the industry's rating boards for its flagship product "Cyberpunk 2077" ahead of the game's launch in September, it said on Tuesday.

The first-person futuristic adventure game features the voice of Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves and some violence.

"We sent the game to (age) rating agencies ... The game is complete enough to be played by people outside the company ... These ratings are ongoing. We should receive them in up to a month," CD Projekt's Chief Executive Adam Kicinski said during a meeting with journalists.

The company said it is too early to know if the coronavirus could affect marketing of the game.

"If trade fairs will not take place, we will show things we planned to show during fair trades in a different way. The internet works, so we can reach users, even if fair trades are not being physically held," said Kicinski.

CD Projekt has already sold over 40 million copies of its most popular game, "The Witcher," establishing its presence on the international market.

Initially published as a series of novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, the game helped raise the profile of the books which were made into a Netflix series.

In January, the company postponed the release date from April 16 to Sept. 17 due to extra time needed for game testing and removing bugs.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cd projekt cyberpunk security software the witcher
In Partnership With

Most Read Articles

In pictures: Highlights from the Benchmark Awards gala dinner

In pictures: Highlights from the Benchmark Awards gala dinner
NBN Co outlines its fear of cheap broadband

NBN Co outlines its fear of cheap broadband
Woolworths, Coles online stores recovering after frenzied buying

Woolworths, Coles online stores recovering after frenzied buying
ANZ tries to defuse screen scraping time bomb

ANZ tries to defuse screen scraping time bomb
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?