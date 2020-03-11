Poland's CD Projekt seeks age approval for cyberpunk game

Poland's biggest video game producer CD Projekt is seeking age recommendations from the industry's rating boards for its flagship product "Cyberpunk 2077" ahead of the game's launch in September, it said on Tuesday.

The first-person futuristic adventure game features the voice of Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves and some violence.

"We sent the game to (age) rating agencies ... The game is complete enough to be played by people outside the company ... These ratings are ongoing. We should receive them in up to a month," CD Projekt's Chief Executive Adam Kicinski said during a meeting with journalists.

The company said it is too early to know if the coronavirus could affect marketing of the game.

"If trade fairs will not take place, we will show things we planned to show during fair trades in a different way. The internet works, so we can reach users, even if fair trades are not being physically held," said Kicinski.

CD Projekt has already sold over 40 million copies of its most popular game, "The Witcher," establishing its presence on the international market.

Initially published as a series of novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, the game helped raise the profile of the books which were made into a Netflix series.

In January, the company postponed the release date from April 16 to Sept. 17 due to extra time needed for game testing and removing bugs.