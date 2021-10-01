PEXA finds new data chief

Slater & Gordon Lawyers exec to step in.

Property Exchange Australia (PEXA) has appointed Slater & Gordon Lawyers chief financial officer Scott Butterworth as its new chief data and analytics officer.

The company completes around 300,000 electronic property transactions a month and is able to create real-time data sets through its exchange process.

Butterworth will lead PEXA’s insights business to develop products and services based on its captured property data for governments, consumers and other stakeholders. 

He will officially begin in November as PEXA accelerates its growth initiatives in both domestic and international markets.

“I believe PEXA Insights has the opportunity to bring new and compelling property data to the market,” Butterworth said.

“Helping inform both government housing and lending policies, in addition to a raft of potential smart apps and tools for consumers and the broader property sector.”

Butterworth has spent the last three years at Slater & Gordon and has previously held senior executive positions at NAB, Westpac and Boston Consulting Group.

He also worked three years as the CFO and chief data officer at Clydesdale Bank in Scotland.

The national e-conveyancing platform lost Kris Matthews in March after he stepped down from the role to take on a newly created position at REA Group’s PropTrack division.

