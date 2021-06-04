Check your spam folder: iTnews has changed email provider so your newsletters may not be getting delivered to your inbox.

PayPal taps into the NPP for instant transfers to bank accounts

By on
PayPal taps into the NPP for instant transfers to bank accounts

Teams up with NAB.

PayPal has introduced a new feature enabling transfers from PayPal balance to domestic bank accounts and Visa debit cards within one minute.

The feature uses the New Payment Platform (NPP) through PayPal’s partnership with the National Australia Bank (NAB) and Visa’s real-time payments platform, Visa Direct.

It is available for transfers as low as $2 with maximum transfers dependant on individual consumer history.

Through Visa Direct, the feature also allows users to send domestic instant transfers to eligible Visa debit cards. 

Customers can opt-out of the feature as a 1 percent fee applies when transferring between accounts and is capped at $10.

The feature is also available to small businesses with maximum transfers based on trading history on the PayPal platform.

General manager of payments PayPal Australia Andrew Toon said the company is “excited to leverage the speed of the NPP through our Australian banking partner, NAB, and also to continue to expand our partnership with Visa to help more customers get faster access to their funds.”

According PayPal Australia, it is the largest commercial customer to leverage the NPP via NAB.

“Accelerating digital innovation and faster services for the benefit of our customers and partners is core to NAB’s strategy,” said NAB's executive for transaction banking and enterprise payments Shane Conway.

“We are delighted to offer this market leading real-time payment service, supporting a fast and seamless digital experience for the many small businesses who rely on the PayPal platform for their day-to-day operational needs

“We look forward to continuing to work with PayPal and other partners and providing them with NAB’s leading digital-led payment solutions.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
finance financeit nab paypal strategy visa visa direct

Sponsored Whitepapers

Power your firm's intelligent digital workplace with digital document processes
Power your firm's intelligent digital workplace with digital document processes
Give your employees a positive UX
Give your employees a positive UX
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Empowering workforces in the new environment

Events

Most Read Articles

NSW Police signs up to Starlink satellite internet service

NSW Police signs up to Starlink satellite internet service
Australian meat processor JBS Foods hit by cyber attack

Australian meat processor JBS Foods hit by cyber attack
Woolworths creates Wpay to offer payment platform as-a-service

Woolworths creates Wpay to offer payment platform as-a-service
CSIRO IT contractor spared jail for mining Monero on supercomputer

CSIRO IT contractor spared jail for mining Monero on supercomputer

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?