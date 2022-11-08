Palantir posts slowest revenue growth in two years

By on
Palantir posts slowest revenue growth in two years

Weak demand in Europe, strong US dollar dent profit.

Palantir Technologies Inc posted its slowest quarterly growth in revenue since going public in 2020 due to weak demand for its data analytics software in Europe, while a strong dollar weighed on its profit, sending its shares down 8.5 percent on Monday.

The company, known for its work with the US Central Intelligence Agency, has been trying to cut its reliance on uncertain government contracts by seeking more commercial business.

But in the third quarter, revenue from the segment declined nearly 3 percent to US$204 million (A$315 million) from the previous three months, raising doubts among Wall Street analysts about sustained revenue from commercial deals amid rising cost of borrowing.

"What I believe and other people should talk about is that we are going to see negative impacts because of strong dollar... because of sluggishness to adopt new technologies in Europe," CEO Alexander Karp said on an earnings call.

The company once again leaned on renewals and expansions of existing US military deals in the third quarter, which helped it close about US$1 billion in government contracts.

Analysts had expected the Ukraine war to draw in more business to Palantir, but finance chief David Glazer said the timing of new government contracts remained uncertain.

"We saw some improvement in backlog, but government only grew by 4 percent quarter-over-quarter and commercial was actually down quarter-over-quarter, which is not something we want to see in a subscription model," RBC Capital Markets analyst Rishi Jaluria said.

Palantir's revenue rose 22 percent to US$477.9 million. 

Palantir said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between US$508 million and US$510 million, excluding a US$5 million forex impact. Analysts on average expect revenue at US$502.7 million.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
analyticspalantirsoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour

Events

Most Read Articles

WooliesX lays bare engineering and staff costs of scaling up digital

WooliesX lays bare engineering and staff costs of scaling up digital
Rio Tinto to hire at least 500 software developers

Rio Tinto to hire at least 500 software developers
CBA smart weather model leads to millions of customer contacts

CBA smart weather model leads to millions of customer contacts
Flight Centre looks to boost customer retention across corporate brands

Flight Centre looks to boost customer retention across corporate brands

Digital Nation

Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?