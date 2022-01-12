OZ Minerals creates technology executive role

By on
OZ Minerals creates technology executive role
Michelle Ash (Credit: GEOVIA)

Brings together ICT, digital, mine tech and transformation.

OZ Minerals has created a new technology executive role that will be filled by Michelle Ash, the current chief of Dassault Systèmes’ GEOVIA business.

The company said that Ash “will take up the newly created role of technology executive in March 2022.”

“She will be accountable for ICT, which includes digital, robotics and automation, mining technology and transformation,” OZ Minerals said.

It is understood that OZ Minerals' current chief transformation officer Tania Davey will report to Ash. 

Up until now, OZ Minerals had a decentralised ICT structure that is common in the mining sector, where ICT resources are located at and managed out of each mining operation.

Ash's new role means that ICT oversight will now become centralised.

Ash is currently Melbourne-based chief executive of GEOVIA, a provider of geologic modelling and mining engineering software that is part of the French software giant Dassault Systèmes.

She was formerly - among other roles - the chief innovation officer for Barrick Gold Corporation, where she also led digital transformation and business improvement programs.

Ash has also held senior roles with a number of other large miners, including BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA), Minerals and Metals Group (MMG) and Acacia Mining. 

OZ Minerals noted that Ash had “more than 20 years’ experience in the mining and manufacturing sectors with a focus on business improvement and change management.”

It also cited her board involvement in several technology startups.

OZ Minerals is a copper, gold and silver miner that is ASX-listed and has operations in South Australia and Brazil.

