Oracle rides high on cloud boom

Oracle topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and revenue as demand for its cloud products soars amid an industry-wide shift to cloud-based platforms.

Revenue for the fourth quarter ended May 31 grew to US$11.84 billion, above analysts' average estimate of US$11.66 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"We believe that this revenue growth spike indicates that our infrastructure business has now entered a hyper-growth phase," Oracle chief executive officer Safra Catz said in a statement.

Oracle, which reported a currency headwind of five percent in the previous quarter, up from two-to-three percent in the third quarter, said it expects substantial revenue growth in its cloud business, despite rising inflation and a stronger US dollar.

Microsoft in April and Salesforce last month also indicated a strong future for the cloud market as companies increase spending, though the former cut its fourth-quarter forecast for profit and revenue earlier this month due to unfavorable exchange rates.

Oracle warned of a US$100 million (A$144 million) hit per quarter in fiscal year 2023 as a result of suspending services in Russia.

The company, however, expects first-quarter revenue growth between 17 percent and 18 percent, boosted by its US$28-billion acquisition of healthcare IT company Cerner.

Oracle's forecast comes on a day US equity markets tumbled with the S&P 500 confirming it was in a bear market as investors fear aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could plunge the economy into recession.