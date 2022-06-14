Oracle rides high on cloud boom

By
Revenue, profit beat estimates.

Oracle topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and revenue as demand for its cloud products soars amid an industry-wide shift to cloud-based platforms.

Revenue for the fourth quarter ended May 31 grew to US$11.84 billion, above analysts' average estimate of US$11.66 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"We believe that this revenue growth spike indicates that our infrastructure business has now entered a hyper-growth phase," Oracle chief executive officer Safra Catz said in a statement.

Oracle, which reported a currency headwind of five percent in the previous quarter, up from two-to-three percent in the third quarter, said it expects substantial revenue growth in its cloud business, despite rising inflation and a stronger US dollar.

Microsoft in April and Salesforce last month also indicated a strong future for the cloud market as companies increase spending, though the former cut its fourth-quarter forecast for profit and revenue earlier this month due to unfavorable exchange rates.

Oracle warned of a US$100 million (A$144 million) hit per quarter in fiscal year 2023 as a result of suspending services in Russia.

The company, however, expects first-quarter revenue growth between 17 percent and 18 percent, boosted by its US$28-billion acquisition of healthcare IT company Cerner.

Oracle's forecast comes on a day US equity markets tumbled with the S&P 500 confirming it was in a bear market as investors fear aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could plunge the economy into recession.

