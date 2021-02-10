Oracle creates Canberra cloud region in Australian Data Centres tie-up

Oracle has joined forces with Canberra-based data centre provider Australian Data Centres (ADC) to provide its suite of public cloud services to federal government agencies from the nation's captial.

The company said ADC will deploy its Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer, a fully-managed cloud region designed to satisfy strict data sovereignty and security requirements.

It effectively brings Oracle’s total number of Australian cloud regions to three, following the launch of the Melbourne and Sydney regions in February 2020 and August 2019, respectively.

Oracle said that plugging its Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer into ADC in Canberra would extend its “already broad services to government, particularly across secure workloads”.

Secure workloads across the national security, health and human services sectors are a focus for the company since its software-as-a-service suite was certified to carry protected government data last year.

The tie-up also follows Oracle's recent whole-of-government volume sourcing agreement with the federal government aimed at cutting procurement costs for agencies and improving access to its products and services.

Agencies will be able to access all of Oracle’s second-generation cloud services, including its protected certified SaaS applications from ADC.

“The cloud region provides strong isolation of customer data, including all API operations, which remain local to the data centre and provide high levels of security,” Oracle said in a statement.

ADC is also linked to the Intra-Government Communications Network (ICON), the 840 km secure point-to-point dark fibre network that connects to more than 500 sites across Canberra.

Oracle A/NZ vice president and regional managing director Cherie Ryan said the partnership will make it “easier for government entities to securely move to the next stage of their cloud-enabled transformation”.

“It builds on our strong momentum in the Canberra market and provides the equivalent of a third Australian cloud region", she said.