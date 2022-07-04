Openpay hits pause on US market

Openpay Group, an Australian buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) firm, has halted operations in the United States four months after describing it as its main growth market, the latest casualty among consumer finance startups as rising interest rates bite.

Investment in an "Americanised" platform caused Openpay's losses to widen 65 percent in the first half, and the company had wanted an investor to help fund its US expansion.

However, current economic and market conditions and "the likely ongoing capital investment required" has forced Openpay to stop extending loans and cut most of its US unit's staff, it said in a statement.

The BNPL business model emerged out of a very low interest rate environment which enabled the industry to raise funds at relatively low cost and offer point-of-sale loans to customers on online shopping websites.

Rising interest rates have put that business model in danger.

"These businesses are clearly unprofitable, and in order to reach profitability they need to grow, but in order to grow you need more capital and rising interest rates increase their funding cost," said Tom Beadle, an analyst at UBS.

Rising rates also put "pressure on household budgets, and that increases the likelihood of a consumer to default," he added. "They get hit on both sides."

Zip Co, owner of the US Quadpay brand, and Sweden's Klarna, one of the largest BNPL companies, have also downsized as climbing interest rates squeeze retail spending and investor risk appetite.

Sezzle, another Australia-listed BNPL firm focused on the United States and which Zip is buying, has said it was cutting a fifth of its workforce in America.

Brighte, an unlisted Australian BNPL firm specialising in solar energy, told Reuters it cut 15 percent of staff this month, after cancelling plans to sell its own battery network.

Other consumer finance startups have also been hit by fundraising woes. Australia's first online-only bank, Volt, said last week it was shutting down.