By on
Openpay deploys Amazon Connect

Upgrades contact centre system, integrates it with CRM.

Australian buy now, pay later (BNPL) fintech Openpay has upgraded its contact centre to run on Amazon Connect.

The fintech revealed the project in an AWS case study.

Openpay was previously running an unnamed cloud-based contact centre platform, albeit one that could not integrate with its Zendesk customer relationship management (CRM) system, and that did not offer speech analytics or personalisation functionality.

It has since migrated across to Amazon Connect, and is also an adopter of Contact Lens for Amazon Connect, which transcribes live conversations and makes them searchable.

The add-on is intended to enable contact centre supervisors to "get alerted to issues during live customer calls, and deliver coaching to agents while calls are in progress, improving customer satisfaction," according to AWS product documentation.

Openpay's customer service operations manager Frank Belardo said the new system meant a smoother working experience for agents. 

He said the switch to Amazon Connect had also cut operating costs.

The fintech implemented AWS Connect in July this year and was able to integrate the solution with Zendesk inside of a month, which was ahead of the project schedule.

The integration of Amazon Connect and Zendesk means agents don't have to toggle screens in live calls. It also removed the need to manually lodge tickets in Zendesk.

Openpay said it has begun further exploration and investment into AI capabilities and is exploring introducing post-call customer surveys and chatbots. 

