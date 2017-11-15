OnePlus phones sold with root exploit backdoor

By on
OnePlus phones sold with root exploit backdoor

Vendor left diagnostics app on devices.

Phone maker OnePlus is shipping devices with a diagnostics app that allows root superuser access to the smartphone, potentially exposing sensitive user data.

The issue was first discovered by mobile security researcher Robert Baptiste, who has published details of the vulnerability.

Baptiste found that OnePlus was shipping devices with the Qualcomm EngineerMode app - which is used by device makers for testing and diagnostics - with its OxygenOS customised version of Google's Android operating system.

The code for the app is digitally signed and contains a password with weak encryption that is easily discernible, security vendor NowSecure found.

Entering the password into the EngineerMode app provides permanent root access to the Android Debug Bridge process. Through the ADB, it is possible to get full access to all parts of OnePlus devices.

OnePlus has acknowledged the issue, and company founder Carl Pei said it is being investigated. 

OxygenOS 4.5.1 on the OnePlus 3 and version 4.5.14 on the OnePlus 5 come with the EngineerMode app installed. NowSecure suggested deleting the app to remove the chances of it being misused.

While the vulnerability allows attackers to use the EngineerMode app to fully compromise devices, a mitigating factor is that local access to devices is needed - no remote exploit is available.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
bbk electronics mobility oneplus security
In Partnership With

Most Read Articles

'Burn in' strikes Apple's iPhone X, Google's Pixel 2

'Burn in' strikes Apple's iPhone X, Google's Pixel 2
AWS bolsters S3 security following massive info leaks

AWS bolsters S3 security following massive info leaks
NAB to hire 600 IT workers

NAB to hire 600 IT workers
Deakin Uni splits out a tech start-up

Deakin Uni splits out a tech start-up
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
The 5G Business Potential &#8211; Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
The 5G Business Potential – Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?