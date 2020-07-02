OECD says US still committed to global digital tax talks

By on
OECD says US still committed to global digital tax talks

Despite its call for a pause.

The United States remains committed to global talks on the taxation of big digital companies despite its call for a pause, the head of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said on Wednesday.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's suggestion last month that a break was needed sparked European concerns about Washington's commitment to a deal on the first major rewriting of cross-border tax rules in a generation.

Comments by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer that Washington was "no longer involved in the negotiations" further fanned those doubts.

"To be clear, contrary to some earlier media reports, the US has not pulled out of the negotiations," OECD Angel Gurria said in a speech to delegates meeting online for the latest round of talks among nearly 140 countries.

"Indeed, the presence of the US delegation here today, notwithstanding the US request for a delay on pillar one, confirms their ongoing engagement in this important work."

Pillar one refers to the talks to update international tax rules for the digital era, where big companies like Facebook and Google can legally book profits in low-tax countries regardless of where their end-clients are.

Those talks are running in parallel to a second pillar of negotiations to agree a global minimum level of corporate taxation, which are more advanced and - unlike the digital talks - have a fair chance of being wrapped up this year.

"Pillar two will ensure that a minimum level of tax will be paid, no matter how much clever tax planning is undertaken by multinationals," Gurria said.

"This is why we need to reach an international agreement, whether partly in October and then later in 2021, or any other possible combination driven by the political agenda," he added.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
digital finance oecd tax us

Most Read Articles

ATO to match data for early access super scheme, JobKeeper crackdown

ATO to match data for early access super scheme, JobKeeper crackdown
NSW govt data centre goes down after power outage

NSW govt data centre goes down after power outage
What Atlassian's futuristic Sydney tech hub will look like

What Atlassian's futuristic Sydney tech hub will look like
Telstra sets $65 a month as minimum spend to get 5G access

Telstra sets $65 a month as minimum spend to get 5G access
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?