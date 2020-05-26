Objective Corporation under investigation in NZ over MBS buy

By on
Objective Corporation under investigation in NZ over MBS buy

Faces million dollar fine if found guilty of breaching Commerce Act.

Australian document and records management stalwart Objective Corporation is facing a investigation by New Zealand's regulatory over the company's acquisition of Feilding-based Master Business Systems.

New Zealand's Commerce Commission on Tuesday said it will probe whether or not he acquisition has hurt competition between the two companies, resulting in increased prices or lowering of quality of products and services supplied by the two.

Objective did not apply for prior regulatory clearance to buy MBS for NZ$5.4 million in November last year, a relatively small transaction in dollar terms, but the potential for the firm to corner a small but specialised market has clearly triggered a second pass.   

Objective is being investigated under section 47 of the New Zealand Commerce Act, which prohibits acquisitions that are likely to substantially lessen competition.

A company found to have breached section 47 could be fined up to NZ$5 million.

Both Objective and MBS supply software to local councils for lodging and managing building consent applications with applications such as MBS/GoGet and Alpha One.

MBS is understood to have more than half of New Zealand local customers on its customer list.

In February Objective used its half yearly results to tell investors the company's merger and acquisitions activity had delivered results in the local government sector, with chief executive Tony Walls citing a "footprint of over 500 local government customers" as providing a "significant further growth opportunity".

Objective's moves to bolster its presence in councils both in Australia and New Zealand would also attract a "greater proportion" of research and development efforts Walls said in February.  

Councils have been a rich seam for Australian tech companies, not least ASX compatriot Technology One, which like Objective has provided rock-solid returns to investors.    

On its part, ASX-listed Objective acknowledged the Commission's investigation.

“Objective has been pro-actively assisting NZCC with their enquiries over recent months and will continue to engage constructively with NZCC to address the concerns which have been raised,"  Walls said on Tuesday.

Walls added that Objective has established a new Building Solutions Centre of Excellence in Palmerston North, with 75 employees, and is committed to its investment in world-class New Zealand innovation.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
commerce commission master business systems mbs new zealand objective corporation limited ocl training & development

Most Read Articles

Centrelink loses welfare payments overhaul chief

Centrelink loses welfare payments overhaul chief
Key EDS witness bought internet degree

Key EDS witness bought internet degree
ACCC questions consumer need for higher-priced 100Mbps NBN services

ACCC questions consumer need for higher-priced 100Mbps NBN services
Toll Group may have lost over 200GB of data in ransomware attack

Toll Group may have lost over 200GB of data in ransomware attack
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
TechTarget: Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
TechTarget: Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?