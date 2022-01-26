Nvidia preparing to walk away from Arm acquisition

By on
Nvidia preparing to walk away from Arm acquisition

Bogged down by regulatory clearances.

Nvidia is preparing to abandon its purchase of Arm from SoftBank Group Corp after offering about US$40 billion (A$56 billion) for the British company in 2020, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The US chipmaker has told partners that it does not expect the deal to close, the report said, adding that SoftBank is stepping up preparations for an initial public offering (IPO) of Arm.

Nvidia shares dropped 4.8 percent, leading losses among chipmakers in a broadly weaker market.

An Nvidia spokesperson said the company continues to believe the acquisition "provides an opportunity to accelerate Arm and boost competition and innovation."

Arm and SoftBank did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The deal has faced several regulatory hurdles, with the US Federal Trade Commission suing to block it in December.

The buyout is also under the scrutiny of British and EU regulators amid concerns that it could push up prices and reduce choice and innovation.

Earlier in the day, a European Commission filing showed that EU antitrust regulators have resumed their investigation of the deal and set a new deadline of May 25 for their decision.

Jonathan Kanter, the new head of the US Justice Department Antitrust Division, has said he would seek to stop mergers that pose anticompetitive concerns rather than striking deals for concessions that would allow the transaction to close.

Arm's CEO said in July last year the company had contemplated an IPO but that would hurt its ability to expand and invest.

"I do think it is safe to say that Nvidia would likely have invested more (possibly much more) than hypothetical public investors in Arm might be willing to stand," said Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
acquisition arm chips hardware nvidia

Sponsored Whitepapers

The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant

Events

Most Read Articles

Intel orders ASML system for well over $470 million

Intel orders ASML system for well over $470 million
Kmart Group lands new head of cyber security

Kmart Group lands new head of cyber security
Coles Group taps Australia Post as it assembles a new-look tech leadership team

Coles Group taps Australia Post as it assembles a new-look tech leadership team
NSW Justice takes charge of massive government ERP consolidation

NSW Justice takes charge of massive government ERP consolidation

Digital Nation

Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?