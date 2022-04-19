NT Health signs $5m Alcidion software upgrade

Northern Territory Health is embarking on an upgrade of its clinical and operational software platform Alcidion, in a deal worth $5 million over five years.

Under the program, the department will upgrade its Alcidion Miya Precision implementation to the latest version.

In a financial filing [pdf], the vendor said the contract also comes with a two-year extension option. NT Health has used the Miya platform since 2009.

The contract covers the upgraded platform’s flow, access and command modules, and will support patient flow and bed management between major hospitals and "satellites" - remote clinics - across the Northern Territory.

NT Health will also deploy "flexible electronic journey boards, integrated bed management, hospital operations command centre capability, and dedicated emergency department functionality".

“We look forward to extending this partnership and further enhancing NT Health’s capabilities to provide high-quality health care to Territorians while supporting clinicians with the tools they need to provide safe and efficient care,” Alcidion group managing director Kate Quirke said.

“This deployment of Miya Precision is unique considering the geographically dispersed population supported by NT Health.”