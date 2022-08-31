NSW Telco Authority taking a look at LEOsats

The NSW Telco Authority, which operates the statewide emergency services network, is looking at satellite services as a possible extension to its P25 trunked radio technology.

Last week, the authority posted a request for proposal (RFP) designed to let it assess the price of existing and emerging satellite services.

The RFP “will seek to validate services available both today and into the near future (operational prior to December 2023) and the feasibility and viability of potential non-terrestrial solutions to provide connectivity to communities, businesses, and public services across regional NSW”.

As well as existing geostationary satellite services operated by major carriers including NBN Co, this would let the authority price benchmark low earth orbit (LEO) satellite services like SpaceX's Starlink on offer in the required timeframe.

“The intent is for the awarded tenderers service price books to be utilised in a standing panel arrangement for NSWTA and its customers in the near future (prior to December 2023) subject to the services passing validation via the proof of concept (which are separate subsequent tenders/ engagements)," the request states.

A spokesperson for the authority said the RFP is part of its next generation digital connectivity project, which is backed by the state’s digital restart fund.

“NSW Telco Authority will investigate connectivity options beyond the Public Safety Network’s current P25 trunked radio technology to help inform future investment decisions”, the spokesperson explained.

“It will consider the feasibility and viability of a range of technological solutions, including long-term evolution (LTE), non-terrestrial and other emerging technology.

“While some potential solutions may provide greater coverage without the traditional heavy infrastructure rollout, they may present other challenges in terms of interoperability, latency, capacity, cost, and reliability,” the spokesperson said.

To ensure that emerging solutions can meet its needs, the authority said, the connectivity project “will seek to validate the performance of new or novel LTE and non-terrestrial solutions to ensure we invest in the most appropriate technology solutions for communities, businesses, emergency services and the public sector.”