NSW Telco Authority signs NEC to build 5G lab

By on
NSW Telco Authority signs NEC to build 5G lab

Core to run on AWS public cloud.

The NSW Telco Authority has contracted NEC to build a cloud-backed 5G lab to help it assess the application of the technology for public safety mobile broadband (PSMB) applications.

The lab will run on AWS “to provide an immersive 5G testbed experience in the cloud, enabling simple and fast application building, rapid deployment, scalability, resilience and lifecycle automation," NEC said in a statement.

The environment will let both the NSW Telco Authority and NSW public safety agencies explore new technologies and prove interoperability.

The lab will include NEC’s centralised and distributed virtualised 5G Open RAN unit, open radio units, and customer premises equipment, to demonstrate applications to the NSW Telco Authority.

It will be an end-to-end, turnkey solution covering design, supply, installation and commissioning. 

Naohisa Matsuda, general manager of NEC’s 5G strategy and business, said the company will “help build practical and effective PSMB use cases and prove the value of a cloud native 5G core network combined with an open radio access network (RAN)”.

The first deliverable will let the Authority “test the latest cloud native core technology alongside open RAN, explore cloud deployment options (to align with the NSW government's 'public cloud first' policy), build PSMB use cases, and provide emergency service organizations (ESOs) with the mobile broadband capacity to facilitate easier communication and better situational awareness," Matsuda said.

Further yet-to-be detailed phases of the build are planned.

NEC has long standing as a supplier to the Authority. It provides wireless backhaul services for the public safety newtork under the ITS2573 NSW procurement panel.

In April, the company was one of several named to help the Authority assess different models for mobile tower sharing. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
5gawscloudnecnsw telco authoritytelco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
2022 State of Email Security Report
2022 State of Email Security Report
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet

Events

Most Read Articles

Telstra chair takes aim at Optus' security critics

Telstra chair takes aim at Optus' security critics
OAIC opens Optus investigation

OAIC opens Optus investigation
CEPA criticises Telstra for inefficient use of regional spectrum

CEPA criticises Telstra for inefficient use of regional spectrum
Sydney man charged for allegedly trying to scam Optus breach victims

Sydney man charged for allegedly trying to scam Optus breach victims

Digital Nation

Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?