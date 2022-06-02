NSW public insurer icare privacy bungle reportedly hits 193,000 people

Excel spreadsheet emailed to wrong recipients.

NSW workers’ compensation insurer icare is contacting thousands of people over a privacy breach that happened in early May.

“A privacy incident occurred in the week of May 10 2022 due to human error resulting in April 2022 employer cost of claims reports being issued to the wrong employer or broker," the insurer said in a statement on its website.

icare said it is now working with the NSW Information and Privacy Commissioner and identity theft support organisation IDCARE.

It is also getting in touch with employers and brokers who received the wrong reports, and is “in the process of confirming with them that they have deleted the information”, the statement added.

The State Insurance Regulatory Authority has also been notified.

While icare’s statement doesn’t state how many people are affected, the Sydney Morning Herald, citing a “senior source”, reported that the details of 193,000 employees were “contained in spreadsheets that were mistakenly sent as attachments to the wrong employers.”

The report added that icare has apologised to individuals affected by what it said was “human error”.

iTnews has asked icare for confirmation on the number reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We have also commenced a comprehensive review of our systems and processes to ensure it does not happen again,” icare’s statement reads.

“We are strengthening our controls to improve our safety measures.”

