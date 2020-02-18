NSW prison officers to get body-worn cameras

By on
NSW prison officers to get body-worn cameras

To improve safety, 'transparency' in emergency situations.

Frontline correctional officers in NSW’s prisons will be equipped with body-worn video (BWV) cameras to improve safety and operational transparency, particularly in dangerous situations.

Corrections minister Anthony Roberts announced the rollout on Tuesday following a nine-month trial of the technology at several maximum-security centres.

Immediate Action Teams, which respond to security and emergency situations in correctional facilities, are the first part of Corrective Services NSW (CSNSW) to receive the cameras.

“Our immediate action teams are the first responders to critical incidents in the correctional environment,” Roberts said.

“This technology will allow them to respond to situations quickly and confidently.”

Officers will use the devices to “gather audio and visual evidence in the event of an officer assault, use of force or contraband raid”.

Like the devices used by NSW Police, the officer is required to manually active the BWV camera’s record function. Once activated, the camera will retain the first 30 seconds of video prior to activation and continue recording.

iTnews has approached the agency for comment on the type and number of devices to be deployed.

CSNSW commissioner Peter Severin said the cameras would help de-escalate incidents and resolve investigations more swiftly.

“These body-worn cameras enable our officers to record high-quality digital video evidence of a contraband raid or use of force with the press of a button,” he said.

“Our aim is to not only ensure the appropriate documentation of uses of force, but to provide greater protection and assurance to staff.” 

CSNSW is the latest NSW government agency to receive BWV cameras, following in the footsteps of NSW Police and, more recently, NSW Health.

NSW Health began trialling the devices last year to help reduce incidents of violence against the state’s paramedics.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
body worn video bodyworn camera bwv camera corrective services corrective services nsw governmentit hardware nsw corrective services prison strategy

Most Read Articles

Google ordered to reveal identity of anonymous reviewer

Google ordered to reveal identity of anonymous reviewer
CBA vows 95 percent public cloud as it culls 25 percent of apps

CBA vows 95 percent public cloud as it culls 25 percent of apps
Lion teaches Oracle how to give a XXXX

Lion teaches Oracle how to give a XXXX
ANZ and CBA push for consolidation of EFTPOS, BPAY and NPP

ANZ and CBA push for consolidation of EFTPOS, BPAY and NPP
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Explore Innovative private cloud solutions that work for you
Explore Innovative private cloud solutions that work for you
How to drive performance, efficiency and cost savings with HCI
How to drive performance, efficiency and cost savings with HCI
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?