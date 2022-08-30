NSW Police progress cyber security ops centre

By on
NSW Police progress cyber security ops centre

Funding raised to hire a staff of 15.

A plan to give NSW Police Force a 24x7 cyber security operations centre has progressed with $25.3 million allocated that will allow 15 analysts and engineers to be hired.

Deputy premier and minister for police Paul Toole said in a statement that the operations centre is an “Australian-first” and would “strengthen the Force’s cyber security defences by identifying and blocking threats in real-time.”

The establishment of the facility is a joint project led by the NSW Police Force and Cyber Security NSW, and is being funded out of the NSW government’s digital restart fund.

Plans for the centre were first revealed by iTnews last year.

“The NSW Police Force holds a significant amount of sensitive data relating to local, national and international criminal investigations, and we know there are criminals who want to get their hands on this information,” Toole said in a statement.

“By protecting police systems, we are fundamentally protecting the people of NSW by allowing the Force to function securely and effectively, and ensure criminal investigations proceed unthwarted.”

Minister for customer service and digital government Victor Dominello added that since June 2020, the NSW government has invested $315 million through the digital restart fund “to bolster the government’s cyber security capability and grow the local cyber security industry.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
nsw policesecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see

Events

Most Read Articles

Telstra says Digicel sweep found malware 'resident' in systems

Telstra says Digicel sweep found malware 'resident' in systems
TPG Telecom may have price-modelled itself into an NBN CVC 'windfall'

TPG Telecom may have price-modelled itself into an NBN CVC 'windfall'
Aussie Broadband tops 500,000 customers

Aussie Broadband tops 500,000 customers
NBN Co's 100/40Mbps demise is accelerating

NBN Co's 100/40Mbps demise is accelerating

Digital Nation

How e-commerce is evolving post-Covid
How e-commerce is evolving post-Covid
Dominello looks to Web3 for future of Service NSW
Dominello looks to Web3 for future of Service NSW
Larry Ellison's words come back to haunt him in privacy lawsuit
Larry Ellison's words come back to haunt him in privacy lawsuit
Save the Date &#8212; Digital Nation Live launches on October 25
Save the Date — Digital Nation Live launches on October 25
COVER STORY: How the technology sector is operationalising sustainability
COVER STORY: How the technology sector is operationalising sustainability

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?