NSW govt unveils data breach notification bill

The NSW government has published an exposure draft of its long-awaited bill for mandatory data breach notifications, specifying reporting thresholds ahead of the introduction of the scheme.

The exposure draft [pdf], which is open for consultation until June 18, follows more than two years of work by the Communities and Justice and Customer Service departments and the privacy commissioner.

NSW became the first state or territory to pledge to introduce such a scheme in February 2020, more than five years after former privacy commissioner Elizabeth Coombs first called for the change.

The Privacy and Personal Information Protection Amendment Bill intends to fill the gap left by the Commonwealth’s notifiable data breach scheme, which applies to federal government agencies but not state government agencies or local councils.

The bill will require all NSW state-owned corporations not already regulated by the Commonwealth Privacy Act to report breaches likely to result in “serious harm” to individuals and privacy commission.

It also closes a regulatory loophole by applying NSW's Privacy and Personal Information Protection Act to state-owned corporations not already regulated by the Commonwealth Privacy Act.

According to the bill, a serious breach occurs when there is “unauthorised access to, or unauthorised disclosure of, personal information”, which is likely to result in serious harm to individuals involved.

When the agency suspects a breach has occurred, it must conduct an assessment with 30 days to determine whether it meets the threshold for notifying the privacy commissioner and individuals.

An extension may be approved if the assessment “cannot reasonably be conducted” within 30 days, though the agency head will need to report this to the privacy commissioner and provide updates.

In instances where the agency identifies individuals affected by a breach, it must notify them “as soon as practicable”. Data covered includes personal information like photos, contact details and fingerprints, as well as health information.

If the agency is unable to determine the affected individuals it will be required to publish the notification on a public register for at least 12 months.

But the bill also provides an exemption from any notification if the agency head believe it will prejudice an investigation that could lead to prosecution or is the related to matters before court.

Further exemptions exist for agencies that “take action to mitigate the harm done by the breach” before access or disclosure results in serious harm or if notification could lead to further breaches.

Announcing the draft exposure on Friday, attorney-general Mark Speakman said the scheme will ensure agencies notify the privacy commission when breaches likely to result in serious harm occur.

“The protection of people’s privacy is crucial to public confidence in NSW government services. I encourage anyone with an interest in this area to make a submission,” he said.

He added that it would “ensure greater openness and accountability in relation to the handling of personal information held by NSW public sector agencies”.

Digital minister Victor Dominello the introduction of the scheme was supported by the Information and Privacy Commission and Cyber Security NSW “to clarify agency obligations”.

More to come