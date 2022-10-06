NSW Education seeks new identity boss

After internal move.

The NSW Department of Education is on the hunt for a new director of identity and access management (IAM) after an internal move by its previous holder Shane Gandy.

Gandy was appointed director - with responsibility for “one of the largest identity platforms in the southern hemisphere” - in April this year. 

The IAM system handles the identity of 150,000 staff and 850,000 students.

Gandy was previously the director of identity management in the department for over five years.

iTnews understands Gandy started a new role within the department early in October, necessitating recruitment of a replacement director for IAM.

The new director's responsibilities will include ensuring the department’s IAM strategy is aligned to its broader cyber and digital strategies.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education confirmed to iTnews that the recruitment process is in train. 

The successful candidate will work in the CISO’s office; Education's CISO is Damien Mathieson.

