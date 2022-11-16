NSW Education seeks executive to support digital strategy

By on
Reporting to CIO.

The NSW Department of Education is seeking a senior executive to support its digital strategy.

The department’s recruitment advertisement said the "director, Office of the Chief Information and Data Officer (OCIO)" will “lead a team that drives the strategic development and implementation of tactical plans and initiatives that strengthens, supports and manages the high-level services, communications and strategies”.

A departmental spokesperson told iTnews the newly-created role “has been established to support our new digital strategy and in recognition of the growing digital demands across the education cluster".

“The strategy sets out the direction and significant investment required to transform the department into a modern hybrid education system, enabled by technology, data and services," the spokesperson continued.

The role will support the department’s CIO Sandie Matthews, who is leading the implementation of the strategy and is engaged with all organisations in the NSW Education cluster (including TAFE and NESA).

iTnews understands the primary responsibilities of the OCIO director will be to develop and administer strategies to support the delivery and governance of key projects within the department’s IT works program.

The responsibilities include financial modelling, procurement oversight, workforce capacity and capability, and governance. 

