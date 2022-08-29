NSW backs prison tablet project with $40 million

Prisoners in 28 NSW correctional centres will receive custom-configured secure tablets to support their rehabilitation and transition back into the community.

The statewide rollout of the Offender Digital Services platform follows a successful pilot in 2020, and is backed by a $40.4 million contribution from the Digital Restart Fund.

That money will directly support 16 centres, with the tablet rollout due by June 2023.

The state government hopes that service digitisation will increase intervention opportunities, along with participation in programs, promote education, and improve communication with support networks.

Better integration into the community should lower the risk of reoffending, the government said in a post about the program.

The tamperproof tablets allow restricted access to approved websites, services, and applications including the Offender Telephone System.

A small levy on prisoners when they make calls to mobile numbers will help offset the cost of the tablets.

An unidentified inmate is quoted as saying, “It's about giving us the confidence to navigate the digital world.

"When we get out, we will know how to apply for Centrelink, submit a job or housing application.”

The tablets also help inmates stay in contact with support networks, family and friends.

“Offender tablets also benefit staff, particularly when inmates become self-sufficient and the requirements for a staff intermediary in everyday transactions is removed,” the post said.

Acting director of the reducing reoffending program management office, Renee Van Aaken, said correctional centre staff can spend time on more meaningful interactions with inmates.

“Risk of harm is minimised as inmates can now carry out tasks independently, such as checking personal information and making phone calls," Van Aaken said.

These changes incentivise pro-social behaviour among inmates, which contributes to reduced risk to officer safety."

As well as communication and limited web browsing, the tablets will offer an education platform and library, entertainment, access to mental health support, permitted inmate purchases, and e-forms.