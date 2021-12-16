NSO Group used fake GIFs to hack Apple iMessage

By on
NSO Group used fake GIFs to hack Apple iMessage

"One of the most technically sophisticated exploits we've ever seen": Google Project Zero.

Controversial Israeli spyware vendor NSO Group was able to hack Apple's iMessage on victim devices by sending fake GIF images that targeted a vulnerability in a PDF parser, a technical analysis by Google's Project Zero security researchers shows.

Victims did not have to click on links in iMessages for their devices to be hacked; they only had to receive the malicious messages which had been booby-trapped with NSO Group's Pegasus spyware.

Once the message had been received, iMessage would parse any image file with the .gif extension before the message itself was displayed.

However, due to how iMessage image handling was set up, NSO Group discovered it was possible to send fake GIF files, exposing over hundreds of thousands of line of code in over 20 image codecs, including a JBIG2 standard vulnerability in the iOS CoreGraphics PDF parser.

The sample NSO Group FORCEDENTRY exploit was found by University of Toronto's Citizen Lab, which discovered traces of the hack on journalists' and activists' devices, and shared it with Project Zero and Apple's Security Engineering and Architecture researchers.

Researchers Ian Beer and Samuel Groß of Google Project Zero, who conducted the analysis of the FORCEDENTRY exploit, assessed it to be one of the most technically sophisticated exploits they had ever seen.

After analysis of the vulnerability, Apple moved the GIF decoding to take place entirely within  the mobile operating system's BlastDoor "sandbox" that sanitises data in iOS 15.0 that was released in September this year.

Project Zero said it is aware that NSO Group sells zero-click exploits for Google Android with similar capabilities to the iOS one, and is asking for samples of these to study.

Apple and  Facebook have taken legal action against NSO Group for the alleged hacks, and  the spyware vendor has been placed on an official United States blacklist.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
apple google nso group project zero security

Sponsored Whitepapers

Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)

Most Read Articles

AFP, Vic Police and Illion requested Victorian QR code data

AFP, Vic Police and Illion requested Victorian QR code data
Critical 'Log4Shell' RCE zero-day exploited in large numbers

Critical 'Log4Shell' RCE zero-day exploited in large numbers
Service NSW goes 100 percent AWS for digital products

Service NSW goes 100 percent AWS for digital products
Log4j's project sponsorship skyrockets after critical bug exploitation

Log4j's project sponsorship skyrockets after critical bug exploitation

Digital Nation

Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?