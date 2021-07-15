NortonLifeLock in talks to buy Avast

NortonLifeLock is in talks to buy European cyber security firm Avast, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal would help Arizona-based NortonLifeLock, which primarily deals with consumer cyber safety, expand its focus to consumer software.

UK-based Avast makes free and premium security software for desktop and mobile devices under the Avast and AVG brands.

It has a market cap of 5.20 billion pounds (A$9.6 billion), according to Refinitiv data.

A deal could be finalised this month, assuming talks do not fall apart, the Journal said, citing sources.

The companies were not immediately available for a comment.

NortonLifeLock was previously known as Symantec, before it sold its enterprise-security business to Broadcom in 2019.

It currently sells Norton antivirus software and LifeLock identity-theft-protection products for home and work use.