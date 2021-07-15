NortonLifeLock in talks to buy Avast

By on
NortonLifeLock in talks to buy Avast

Could be finalised this month.

NortonLifeLock is in talks to buy European cyber security firm Avast, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal would help Arizona-based NortonLifeLock, which primarily deals with consumer cyber safety, expand its focus to consumer software.

UK-based Avast makes free and premium security software for desktop and mobile devices under the Avast and AVG brands.

It has a market cap of 5.20 billion pounds (A$9.6 billion), according to Refinitiv data.

A deal could be finalised this month, assuming talks do not fall apart, the Journal said, citing sources.

The companies were not immediately available for a comment.

NortonLifeLock was previously known as Symantec, before it sold its enterprise-security business to Broadcom in 2019.

It currently sells Norton antivirus software and LifeLock identity-theft-protection products for home and work use.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
acquisition avast nortonlifelock security software talks

Sponsored Whitepapers

Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Find unhappy users before they complain
Find unhappy users before they complain
How to reduce the risk of phishing and ransomware
How to reduce the risk of phishing and ransomware
Prevent fraud and phishing attacks with DMARC
Prevent fraud and phishing attacks with DMARC
Security awareness training strategies for account takeover protection
Security awareness training strategies for account takeover protection

Most Read Articles

Banks told to prep IT systems for possibility of negative rates

Banks told to prep IT systems for possibility of negative rates
Bank of England to crack down on 'secretive' cloud computing services

Bank of England to crack down on 'secretive' cloud computing services
Westpac 'debanks' eight fintechs in a year

Westpac 'debanks' eight fintechs in a year
NSW Education department hit by cyber attack

NSW Education department hit by cyber attack

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?