Nitro rejects Potentia's alternative offer

By on
Nitro rejects Potentia's alternative offer

Seeks nod for KKR-backed firm's bid.

Australia's Nitro Software rejected an alternative takeover offer from private-equity (PE) firm Potentia Capital, which gave Nitro shareholders the choice of an all-cash, stock, or a combination of both, at the same offer price.

The company also said it would recommend shareholders to vote for KKR-backed Alludo's all-cash, sweetened takeover offer of A$526.9 million and an off-market takeover.

The developments come after high inflation, weak consumer demand, and the Ukraine crisis slammed global stocks this year, particularly in the tech sector, setting up software firms to be acquisition targets for private-equity firms.

The PE-backed deals segment in Australia too picked up pace this year, with a major chunk of sizable PE-led activity in the country seeing the likes of KKR being in the mix.

Alludo's proposal of A$2.15 per share outbids top shareholder Potentia's A$2 per share for the PDF and e-signature software signing company.

Alludo's offer is alongside a simultaneous off-market takeover offer for the software company.

Alludo's offer requires 75 percent support from Nitro shareholders, while the off-market takeover offer needs a nod from 50.1 percent of investors.

Nitro shares, which have risen about 26 percent since the takeover tussle between Alludo and Potentia began in October, were trading flat.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
nitrosoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Using Cloud-Based, AI-Driven Management to Improve Network Operations
Using Cloud-Based, AI-Driven Management to Improve Network Operations
The Business Value of AIOps-Driven Network Management
The Business Value of AIOps-Driven Network Management
The AI-Driven Campus: Using artificial intelligence for the campus networks of the next decade
The AI-Driven Campus: Using artificial intelligence for the campus networks of the next decade
Bringing AI To Enterprise Networking: The Journey to better experiences with AIOps
Bringing AI To Enterprise Networking: The Journey to better experiences with AIOps
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk

Events

Most Read Articles

ASX's blockchain failure burns market trust

ASX's blockchain failure burns market trust
ADHA drafts new security standards for My Health Record interconnection

ADHA drafts new security standards for My Health Record interconnection
App store 'avalanche' forecast as Apple bows to EU demands

App store 'avalanche' forecast as Apple bows to EU demands
NSW gov to make digital Opal cards permanent in $570m upgrade

NSW gov to make digital Opal cards permanent in $570m upgrade

Digital Nation

Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?