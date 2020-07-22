Nielsen data centre hit by suspected cyber attack

By on
Nielsen data centre hit by suspected cyber attack

TV ratings data delayed after 'unexpected disruption'.

Audience measurement company Nielsen has suffered an “unexpected disruption” to its data centre that has delayed the collection of TV ratings data from Tuesday.

The disruption, which TV Tonight is reporting is the result of a cyber attack, has impacted the delivery of overnight ratings to the major TV networks.

Ratings provider OzTAM, which is jointly owned by the Seven, Nine and Ten networks, reportedly advised the networks late on Tuesday of the potential attack.

A Nielsen spokesperson would not confirm whether a cyber attack had taken place, but said the company was working to resolve the issues quickly.

“Nielsen has become aware of an unexpected disruption relating to the Australian TV Audience Measurement (TAM) data centre environment,” the spokesperson told iTnews.

“The day’s TV viewing data will be collected and processed once functionality is restored. This means that all data due for delivery on Tuesday (July 21st) will be delayed.

“Our team is dedicated to resolving this matter swiftly. In the meantime, we will be sure to keep the industry informed as new information on the matter becomes available.”

The spokesperson also did not respond to additional iTnews about the nature of the suspected cyber attack.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cyber cyber security data centre nielsen security

Most Read Articles

Decades-old 'overdue' tax returns appear on ATO Online

Decades-old 'overdue' tax returns appear on ATO Online
Microsoft cuts jobs as it enters new fiscal year

Microsoft cuts jobs as it enters new fiscal year
Aussie Broadband ratchets up pressure on NBN Co over looming bandwidth bonus expiry

Aussie Broadband ratchets up pressure on NBN Co over looming bandwidth bonus expiry
NSW launches heat map showing active COVID-19 cases by postcode

NSW launches heat map showing active COVID-19 cases by postcode
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?