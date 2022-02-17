NEXTDC to drop $100 million on new Adelaide data centre

By on
NEXTDC to drop $100 million on new Adelaide data centre

Buys land for ten megawatt CBD facility.

Infrastructure provider NEXTDC has kicked off a $100 million plan to build a new data centre in Adelaide, the company said.

The A1 data centre is planned to have up to ten megawatt of power, and be certified as a Tier IV facility by the Uptime Institute with direct interconnection links available to customers.

To be located at 211 Pirie St in Adelaide's central business district, the facility will be engineered to have NABERS five-star energy efficieny.

NEXTDC chief executive Craig Scroggie says the company was selected by the City of Adelaide to develop the Pirie Street site with South Australia premier Steven Marshall saying the new facility will be include in cooperation plans with the state's universities.

NEXTDC told iTnews: "The timeline NEXTDC is working towards with the SA Govt is to open to the public in 2023. We don’t have the details for the racks at this stage but will be able to confirm more once the design is finalised."

The infrastructure provider has been on an expansion spree for the past few years, as data centre demand in Australia has rocketed.

Last year, NEXTDC said it intends to build its first data centre, D1, in the Northern Territory capital of Darwin, and launched an edge data centre network on the Sunshine Coast in December.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
adelaide cloud cloud computing data centre hardware nextdc

Sponsored Whitepapers

20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads

Events

Most Read Articles

Cisco made $28 billion-plus takeover offer for Splunk

Cisco made $28 billion-plus takeover offer for Splunk
Department of Health CIO to exit

Department of Health CIO to exit
NBN Co reveals just 20 FTTN premises upgraded to full fibre in trial

NBN Co reveals just 20 FTTN premises upgraded to full fibre in trial
ANZ's new CTO banks on "big technology bets"

ANZ's new CTO banks on "big technology bets"

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?