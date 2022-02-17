NEXTDC to drop $100 million on new Adelaide data centre

Infrastructure provider NEXTDC has kicked off a $100 million plan to build a new data centre in Adelaide, the company said.

The A1 data centre is planned to have up to ten megawatt of power, and be certified as a Tier IV facility by the Uptime Institute with direct interconnection links available to customers.

To be located at 211 Pirie St in Adelaide's central business district, the facility will be engineered to have NABERS five-star energy efficieny.

NEXTDC chief executive Craig Scroggie says the company was selected by the City of Adelaide to develop the Pirie Street site with South Australia premier Steven Marshall saying the new facility will be include in cooperation plans with the state's universities.

NEXTDC told iTnews: "The timeline NEXTDC is working towards with the SA Govt is to open to the public in 2023. We don’t have the details for the racks at this stage but will be able to confirm more once the design is finalised."

The infrastructure provider has been on an expansion spree for the past few years, as data centre demand in Australia has rocketed.

Last year, NEXTDC said it intends to build its first data centre, D1, in the Northern Territory capital of Darwin, and launched an edge data centre network on the Sunshine Coast in December.