New Zealand to get its own Microsoft Azure region

By on
New Zealand to get its own Microsoft Azure region

Local access to cloud services touted.

Microsoft has applied for permission from the New Zealand government's Overseas Investment Office to acquire sites to build its first Azure region in the country, the company announced.

Storing customer data at rest in New Zealand along with meeting users' security and compliance needs are cited by Microsoft as the drivers for establishing the new region.

Cloud services to be provided from the New Zealand region include the full Azure offering with compute, storage, artificial intelligence and databases, the Microsoft 365 productivity suite, and the Dynamics 365 and Power Platform.

As part of the OIO application, Microsoft said it will add support for educational and training programs for New Zealanders.

Details such as the number and size of data centres to be built and their locations were not revealed by Microsoft. iTnews will update the story if and when the information becomes available.

Microsoft operates four Azure regions in Australia, which serve New Zealand customers including the Fonterra milk cooperative, telco incumbent Spark NZ and the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research.

Worldwide, Microsoft has 58 Azure regions in 140 countries.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
azure cloud cloud computing data centres microsoft new zealand

Most Read Articles

Toll Group shuts IT systems amid new security scare

Toll Group shuts IT systems amid new security scare
NSW launches heat map showing active COVID-19 cases by postcode

NSW launches heat map showing active COVID-19 cases by postcode
Westpac&#8217;s 22k employee remote work exodus under performance review

Westpac’s 22k employee remote work exodus under performance review
Telstra readies its mobile network for standalone 5G use

Telstra readies its mobile network for standalone 5G use
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
Securing Office 365 with Okta
Securing Office 365 with Okta
3 Reasons for Choosing Cloud-First Identity for Hybrid Environments
3 Reasons for Choosing Cloud-First Identity for Hybrid Environments
Best Practices: Eliminate On-Premises Active Directory Dependency
Best Practices: Eliminate On-Premises Active Directory Dependency
Rethink Active Directory
Rethink Active Directory

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?