NBN Co tips Sky Muster Plus to top 20,000 customers

By on
Growth anticipated through the first half of 2021.

NBN Co anticipates having at least 18,000 customers on its Sky Muster Plus product by the end of June, effectively doubling the number of customers it had in October last year.

The company said in a brief response to the senate that it “anticipates 18,000-20,000 Sky Muster Plus services by [the] end of financial year 2021.”

Back in late October last year, chief development officer for regional and remote Gavin Williams told a senate committee that it was “early days” for the product, but that there were “about 10,000 customers” already connected.

Williams said this was “about 10 percent” of all Sky Muster connections.

However, if the product achieves the growth trajectory forecast by NBN Co, the proportion of Sky Muster Plus users will grow as high as 18.5 percent by the end of June.

Sky Muster Plus is NBN Co’s 'premium' satellite service capable of bursting above 25Mbps and offering unmetered access to email, basic web browsing and some software updates.

