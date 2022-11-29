NBN Co names its next CIO

By on
NBN Co names its next CIO
Rob Sewell (Image credit: LinkedIn)

Former Telstra architecture director returns from Asia.

NBN Co has named Rob Sewell as its new permanent chief information officer.

Sewell has spent the past decade in Asia, and is currently the chief technology strategy officer at Malaysian telco Maxis.

However, he is also a former long-time Telstra staffer, and was at one time its director of architecture.

Sewell will relocate to be based in Melbourne, and will start in the CIO role at NBN Co from February 6, 2023.

iTnews reported in September that Crispin Blackall, another former Telstra executive now at NBN Co, was acting in the CIO role.

The change occurred following the departure of former CIO Debbie Taylor back in July.

NBN Co’s CEO Stephen Rue said in a statement that Sewell brings with him “considerable expertise in systems architecture, engineering and process, and its application in complex and competitive markets.” 

“Rob will play a vital role as we work to simplify our IT systems and processes to drive improvements in network service delivery, industry efficiency and enhanced partner and customer experience,” Rue said.

The company is currently working on a technology transformation program that builds on an earlier $200 million overhaul.

