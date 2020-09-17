Nasdaq makes push into anti-money laundering tech

By on
Nasdaq makes push into anti-money laundering tech

With new AI-based system.

Exchange group Nasdaq said it is launching AI technology to help retail and commercial banks automate anti-money laundering (AML) investigations, as it expands into the financial crime software market.

The company hopes the system can make it quicker and cheaper for banks and other financial institutions to sift through the deluge of alerts flagging possible cases of money laundering generated by bank transaction monitoring systems.

The process of investigating alerts, which can potentially be as many as 300,000 a month, is currently manual, making it costly and labour intensive, Nasdaq said.

Banks usually cast a wide net to catch illicit activity so the vast majority of these alerts ends up being false.

"Banks are worried about that wide net because of the cost," said Darren Innes, head of AML technology, sell-side and buy-side solutions at Nasdaq.

"We are giving them the opportunity to reduce that cost."

Banks have seen the number of alerts surge during COVID-19 as illicit activity attempts increased, Innes said.

While Nasdaq has long been a provider of market technology, including trade surveillance systems, the launch marks the exchange group's foray into the AML sector.

It comes as banks and other financial firms look to automate many of their more expensive and complex back office processes to reduce costs and increase efficiency.

"We have been thinking long and hard on how we want to go beyond trade surveillance," said Valerie Bannert-Thurner, senior vice president and head of sell-side and buy-side solutions, market technology at Nasdaq.

"It's a product launch but strategically it's a launch beyond trade surveillance. We have great ambitions in the space."

Nasdaq's new system, which was built with UK-based startup Caspian, collates the data needed to conduct an AML investigation and analyses the information using software that replicates human decision making, the company said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
ai aml finance financeit nasdaq software

Most Read Articles

Optus will now offer 100Mbps and uncapped 5G home internet products

Optus will now offer 100Mbps and uncapped 5G home internet products
'Zerologon' Windows domain admin bypass exploit released

'Zerologon' Windows domain admin bypass exploit released
Canberra's biggest agencies reveal size of outsourced IT workforce

Canberra's biggest agencies reveal size of outsourced IT workforce
Service NSW's in-app contact tracing tool goes live statewide

Service NSW's in-app contact tracing tool goes live statewide
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?