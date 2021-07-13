NAB's head of cloud platform services leaves

By on
NAB's head of cloud platform services leaves

After almost three years at the bank.

NAB's head of cloud platform services Andrew Freeman has left the bank after almost three years for an executive role at Microsoft specialist Azenix.

Freeman announced his switch from NAB to Azenix in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

“I'm joining Azenix after almost 3 years leading and uplifting one of the best cloud platform and engineering teams in the region at NAB,” he wrote.

“To all my colleagues, friends and partners at NAB, thank you for all the support, commitment and laughs while we tackled some pretty big challenges.”

He added that he is “super excited” to join Azenix as its chief technology officer.

Azenix - an Azure and .NET specialist - is still more or less in startup mode, having only been launched in May.

A NAB spokesperson told iTnews that the bank intends to recruit a replacement for Freeman.

Prior to joining NAB, Freeman held senior cloud-related positions at Rackspace and Contino. 

He also spent almost six-and-a-half years in IT services at hardware retailer Mitre-10, which is owned by Metcash.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
andrew freeman azenix bank cloud finance financeit nab platform services strategy training & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Find unhappy users before they complain
Find unhappy users before they complain
How to reduce the risk of phishing and ransomware
How to reduce the risk of phishing and ransomware
Prevent fraud and phishing attacks with DMARC
Prevent fraud and phishing attacks with DMARC
Security awareness training strategies for account takeover protection
Security awareness training strategies for account takeover protection

Events

Most Read Articles

Telstra and TPG restack mobile spectrum in Australian first

Telstra and TPG restack mobile spectrum in Australian first
Westpac makes headway on self-healing infrastructure capabilities

Westpac makes headway on self-healing infrastructure capabilities
NSW Education department hit by cyber attack

NSW Education department hit by cyber attack
TPG Telecom launches 5G standalone service

TPG Telecom launches 5G standalone service

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?