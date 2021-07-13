NAB's head of cloud platform services leaves

NAB's head of cloud platform services Andrew Freeman has left the bank after almost three years for an executive role at Microsoft specialist Azenix.

Freeman announced his switch from NAB to Azenix in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

“I'm joining Azenix after almost 3 years leading and uplifting one of the best cloud platform and engineering teams in the region at NAB,” he wrote.

“To all my colleagues, friends and partners at NAB, thank you for all the support, commitment and laughs while we tackled some pretty big challenges.”

He added that he is “super excited” to join Azenix as its chief technology officer.

Azenix - an Azure and .NET specialist - is still more or less in startup mode, having only been launched in May.

A NAB spokesperson told iTnews that the bank intends to recruit a replacement for Freeman.

Prior to joining NAB, Freeman held senior cloud-related positions at Rackspace and Contino.

He also spent almost six-and-a-half years in IT services at hardware retailer Mitre-10, which is owned by Metcash.