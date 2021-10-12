NAB uses DevAx::academy in monolithic application breakdown

By on
NAB uses DevAx::academy in monolithic application breakdown

Touts training program in ongoing transformation efforts.

NAB used an AWS training program called the ‘DevAx::academy’ to help its teams understand how to break up and re-architect monolithic applications that could not be easily rehosted in the cloud.

Head of technology in business and private banking Adelle McDonald told an AWS community chat that DevAx was used to change the mindset of maintainers of monolithic applications, and to understand “patterns” to power a shift from monolithic applications to a microservices-based architecture.

“When I first started working here people were still looking after assets that had COBOL so the mindset ... was really able to be reset by people being able to see what new technology does, how it’s different and why it’s worth investing in themselves and also for the company to learn new ways of working,” McDonald said.

“Also it’s just a clear sign of what patterns we needed to break the monolith. We were very proficient doing a large scale transformation for lift-and-shift for cloud, but some of the assets we couldn’t actually rehost and so being able to work out how we’re going to break them up and then across the different kinds of architecture how we’d be able to do that at speed because we’d be able to reuse those patterns was [useful].”

McDonald said that DevAx helped NAB to get across the concepts of breaking up its monoliths as well as the practicalities, and to benchmark the ability of staff to come back from the ‘academy’, pick up a piece of work internally and have a measurable impact.

Though much has been said about NAB’s cloud migration strategies and ‘cloud guild’ training program over the years of its transformation, it has never previously revealed use of the ‘DevAx::academy’.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
aws cloud devax financeit microservices monolith nab software training & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Innovate faster. Why accelerating change is a CIO's biggest challenge.
Innovate faster. Why accelerating change is a CIO's biggest challenge.
Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide
Tomago Aluminium improves SAP environment performance, security with Red Hat and IBM
Tomago Aluminium improves SAP environment performance, security with Red Hat and IBM

Most Read Articles

Australia Post trials running post office processes on a smartphone

Australia Post trials running post office processes on a smartphone
Govt certifies first four 'strategic' cloud providers

Govt certifies first four 'strategic' cloud providers
Microsoft confirms Outlook.com outage

Microsoft confirms Outlook.com outage
CBA spins up three 'execution factories' for cloud migration

CBA spins up three 'execution factories' for cloud migration

Digital Nation

86 400 founder Robert Bell steps down
86 400 founder Robert Bell steps down
HR platform consolidation unlocks the value of data at Aurecon
HR platform consolidation unlocks the value of data at Aurecon
Digital leaders master collaboration, reskilling and culture: Didier Bonnet
Digital leaders master collaboration, reskilling and culture: Didier Bonnet
COVER STORY: Data centre sustainability scrutiny puts emissions in the spotlight
COVER STORY: Data centre sustainability scrutiny puts emissions in the spotlight
Next generation of Digital Giants growing faster than the originals: Ray Wang
Next generation of Digital Giants growing faster than the originals: Ray Wang

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?