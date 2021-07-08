NAB upgrades digital technology in its branches

By on
NAB upgrades digital technology in its branches

In $160 million branch transformation.

NAB is adding digital services such as self-service machines, 'digital bars' and video conferencing facilities to its branches as part of a $160 million refurbishment program.

The bank invested $60 million into the program in 2020 and added an additional $100 million this year.

It said that digital services that were proving popular with customers, such as NAB’s self-service 'digital bars' and machines are being installed more widely and will be available day and night.

Branch changes also include new designs and open plan layouts, plus private meeting spaces for customers.

NAB group executive of personal banking Rachel Slade said that while “digital savvy customers no longer need to visit a branch to withdraw cash, deposit a cheque or to pay a bill", the branch network remained an important part of the banking experience.

“When our customers choose to visit us in a branch, it’s to have an in-depth conversation about how we can help them achieve their goals.

“That’s why we are making significant investments in our branch network, redesigning these important locations for the customer experience to be less transactional and more conversational.”

Slade said NAB is "investing in more smaller-format branches so we can provide a convenient location for customers to have important conversations with experienced NAB bankers, either in person or via video.”

Refurbishments have already been completed in 26 locations with an extra 50 to be completed by the end of the year, predominately across regional Australia.  

NAB successfully trialled its new branch format at a Casey Central Shopping Centre branch in Victoria last year.

The bank plans to also open four new style branches this year, with one in Sydney and three in Melbourne.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
digital finance financeit hardware moblie banking nab software transformation

Sponsored Whitepapers

Find unhappy users before they complain
Find unhappy users before they complain
How to reduce the risk of phishing and ransomware
How to reduce the risk of phishing and ransomware
Prevent fraud and phishing attacks with DMARC
Prevent fraud and phishing attacks with DMARC
Security awareness training strategies for account takeover protection
Security awareness training strategies for account takeover protection
7 guidelines to deliver tangible results quickly
7 guidelines to deliver tangible results quickly

Most Read Articles

Researchers accidentally publish 'PrintNightmare' Stuxnet-style zero-day

Researchers accidentally publish 'PrintNightmare' Stuxnet-style zero-day
Optus hit by widespread network outage

Optus hit by widespread network outage
Kaseya supply-chain ransomware attack hits MSP customers

Kaseya supply-chain ransomware attack hits MSP customers
LinkedIn denies data breach with 700 million records

LinkedIn denies data breach with 700 million records

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?