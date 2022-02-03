NAB recruits Google Cloud's A/NZ head of security

Google Cloud's former head of security for A/NZ Kate Healy has joined NAB in a newly created security consultancy role within its technology and enterprise operations team.

Healy stepped down from her role at Google Cloud in mid-January, stating at the time that she was headed “back to customer land”.

She called her new role “a change of scenery”, stating “it’s great to be back on the customer side of the fence driving change that will be impactful for NAB and our customers”.

“I’ve certainly hit the ground running thanks to the wonderful support of my team and everyone that has welcomed me to the group – the culture is shining through," Healy wrote in a LinkedIn post.

“I’m looking forward to learning even more about the great work the team is doing and being part of the group keeping our customers safe”.

Healy will report to NAB group chief security officer for technology and enterprise operations Sandro Bucchianeri.

The new role will see Healy unite NAB’s security strategy and architecture, enterprise security office and partnerships and ventures teams to form a single security consultancy function.

Part of the new role will also see Healy strengthen NAB’s priority partnerships and integrate security features across the bank for an improved experience.

Bucchianeri stated in a recent note to employees that Healy’s “passion is protecting individuals and organisations from cyber threats”.

Prior to NAB and Google Cloud, Healy was the principal cyber security strategist for Telstra, working with industry leaders to help them understand changing industry trends and innovations.

She has also previously worked with CBA, Standard Chartered Bank and Westpac.